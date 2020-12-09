Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s investigation scrutinizing Hunter Biden’s taxes has been examining some business dealings connected to China, among other financial transactions. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The revelation puts a renewed spotlight on the questions about his financial dealings that dogged his father Joe Biden’s campaign. Another person familiar with the probe says federal investigators served a round of subpoenas on Tuesday, including to Hunter Biden. One of the people says the Justice Department’s investigation, centering on potential tax fraud crimes, had been going on at least a year before President-elect Biden announced his candidacy.