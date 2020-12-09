Johnson City bar had its liquor license suspended in October, state says

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A Johnson City Bar had its liquor license suspended in October for failing to comply with Governor Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 mandates.

According to a news release from the governor's office, Johnson City Police Officers did a compliance check at "Charley's Lounge" on Harry L Drive on Oct. 22 and found more than 30 people were in the bar without masks.

The release says food was not being served at the establishment either.

In addition to this, the release says a bartender, who is known as a "repeat offender" of the compliance checks, was not wearing a mask.

The governor's office says the bartender received a warning on Oct. 8 and was charged with multiple COVID-related violations by the State Liquor Authority on Oct. 14 following a referral from the Johnson City Police Department.