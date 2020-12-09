Lockheed Martin granted new 5 presidential helicopter defense contract

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Southern Tier defense manufacturers are once again benefiting from federal funding.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D, NY-22) announced Wednesday more than 580 million dollars to construct 5 VH 92-a helicopters. These are the types of helicopters used by the President of the United States.

"Those are partially built and outfitted by Lockheed Martin in their facility in Owego, so this is really good for them to be able to continue to help play a role in manufacturing the presidential helicopter, and also keeping some good jobs in the Southern Tier to do that," Brindisi said.

This follows the November announcement of more than $80 million in funding for four additional helicopters.

The congressman told 12 News this funding is part of the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the national defense spending bill.

Additionally, Brindisi said five of his bills are included in the NDAA:

1) Care and Readiness Enhancement (CARE) for Reservists Act: Allows members of the Guard and Reserve to access VA Vet Centers for mental health screening and counseling, employment assessments, education training, and other services to help them return to civilian life.

2) Seeding Rural Resilience Act: Addresses the suicide epidemic in rural farming communities by training USDA employees to recognize farmer mental health crises, establishing a national PSA on rural mental health, and developing best practices to address farmer mental health.

3) Military Mental Health Stigma Reduction Act: Requires DoD to submit report on its efforts to reduce the stigma of seeking mental health treatment for PTSD, suicidal thoughts, or other mental health conditions for service members.

4) Strengthening American Manufacturing Act: Requires DoD to report annually on its use of Domestic Non-Availability Determinations, which it uses to circumvent Buy American/Berry Amendment Requirements.

5) South China Sea Freedom of Navigation Act: Updates the existing Freedom of Navigation Operations report to include U.S. overflight operations, and a description of each excessive Chinese territorial claim in order to highlight successes of the U.S. military contesting excessive Chinese claims and create an ongoing public record of China’s malign actions in the South China Sea.