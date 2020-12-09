Skip to Content

Mother of Black man killed by Ohio deputy: ‘I want answers’

5:10 pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The mother of a Black man fatally shot by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy is demanding answers about her son’s death. Tamala Payne is the mother of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr., who died Dec. 4 as he entered his grandmother’s house in Columbus. Payne told The Associated Press Wednesday her son didn’t do anything wrong and was returning from the dentist and had sandwiches for himself, his 5-year-old brother and his grandmother when he was killed. The Franklin County coroner says an autopsy found Goodson died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. 

Associated Press

