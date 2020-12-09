Pompeo unloads on US universities for China ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has unloaded on U.S. universities for allegedly caving to Chinese pressure to blunt or bar criticism of the Chinese Communist Party. In a speech on Wednesday, Pompeo took aim at universities across the U.S., claiming they refused to address the Trump administration’s concerns about China’s attempts to influence students and academics. He specifically called out the president of MIT, alleging he refused to host Pompeo’s speech, and a senior official at the University of Washington over a case involving a Chinese student.