Retiring Rep. Joe Kennedy III says greed hinders aid to poor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retiring Rep. Joe Kennedy III has used his farewell speech from Congress to deride the “great lie of our times” that the government lacks the resources and will to help people in need. The Massachusetts Democrat says the real problem is greed, not scarcity. Kennedy delivered his remarks on the House floor and spoke for about five minutes. He called his four terms in Congress an honor and said he was departing “proud and hopeful.” But the only remaining member in Congress of the vaunted Kennedy political dynasty also said the U.S. was “a complicated and messy country.”