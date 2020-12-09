Snow showers linger tonight

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early becoming more characteristic of lake effect snow with banding. 40%. Some locations can pick up another trace to an inch of snow. Low of 30 (26-32). Winds out of the west, northwest at 7-15 mph, gust up to 25.



THURSDAY: Some lingering flurries early. 20% Early. Mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. High of 40 (36-43) Warmest south. Winds out of the northwest at 5-12 mph.



THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 28 (21-29). Winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.



FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. High of 49. Low of 33.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible during the afternoon. 20%. More showers develop overnight into Sunday. High of 48. Low of 38.



SUNDAY: Few showers with mostly cloudy skies. 40%. High of 49. Low of 28. Lingering rain showers may transition over to snow showers Sunday night into Monday



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 36. Low of 24.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 34. Low of 23.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 35.

Scattered snow showers will begin to transition over to more of a lake effect snow showers later on tonight. A few light flurries will linger into Thursday morning before things clear up and temperatures warm to near 40 degrees.



A warm up is in store for this weekend as temperatures warm into the upper 40s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There will be a low pressure that passes off to our north that will lead to some scattered showers Saturday night. By the start of next week, near average temperatures return to the region.



There is some uncertainty with precipitation at the start of next week as there is the chance that we could see a low pressure move into the northeast.