(WBNG) -- The Southern Tier will receive around 4,500 COVID-19 vaccines, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The number is based on an estimated amount of nursing home residents, staff and high-risk health care workers.

To read more information about how New York state will distribute the vaccine, click here.

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom administered its first dose of the vaccine. The recipient was a 90-year-old woman.