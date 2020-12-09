SPECIAL COVERAGE: Broome County Festival of Lights

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- WBNG will provide live, special coverage of the Broome County Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park Wednesday night.

Our 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m. newscasts will feature live interviews and an inside look at the lights.

The Broome County Festival of Lights kicked off on Nov. 20 and runs through Jan. 10. Due to the pandemic, you'll have to enjoy the light show from your car, but you can listen to some holiday music on 90.9 FM.

Due to weather conditions, the Holiday Hot Air Balloon Night Glow was moved from last Saturday to Wednesday night.

The cost is $15 per car, with free admission for veterans. Spiedie Fest is hosting the event.

For more information on the Broome County Festival of Lights, click here.

Tune in tonight at 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m. for our special coverage.