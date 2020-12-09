Updated deer management plan from NYSDEC could bring changes for hunters

(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for your comments on their draft of an updated deer management plan for the next 10 years.

According to NYSDEC, white-tail deer provide nearly 11 million pounds of meat to New Yorkers. Through sustainable usage, the resource can generate hundreds of millions of dollars for the state's economy. However, too many deer can also create issues ecologically and economically, so the DEC is tasked with updating their management plan.

"[This is] a single document where the public can get an inside picture as to what we do in deer management. We want to lay out all the aspects of how we manage deer," said NYSDEC Big Game Unit Leader Jeremy Hurst.

In an effort to collaborate more with the public, DEC officials need your opinion on the proposed changes. Some of these changes are statutory recommendations, meaning laws would need to be changed even if the plan is approved. One change includes recommending lowering the age to hunt big game with firearms.

"Hunters right now can pursue small game with firearms at 12, they can pursue big game with archery equipment at the age of 12, but they can't pursue big game with firearms until they're 14," said Hurst.

The recommended change would lower the age for big game hunting with firearms to a uniform 12-years-old. Other statutory recommendations include tax incentives for private landowners if they allow public hunting on their property.

By gathering your thoughts on their recommendations, they can continue to formulate a transparent plan.

"Many of the strategies are tied to hunting, to help them be effective, to meet their desires and their needs as well," said Hurst. "It also helps us be effective at managing deer populations for the broader public."

Officials say by promoting deer hunting as a recreational activity and as a form of management can reduce negative impacts from deer, control the population, and promote healthy and sustainable forests.

Public comments can be submitted until December 28. Comments can be sent to wildlife@dec.ny.gov, using "Deer Plan" in the subject line. You can also mail any comments to DEC Deer Management Plan, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233.

For more information, you can read the full 79-page draft here.