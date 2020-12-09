Skip to Content

What’s your states COVID-19 vaccination plan?

(WBNG) -- Are you looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine when they become readily available?

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom administered its first dose of the long-awaited vaccine.

USA Today compiled a list of every states plan to administer and deploy the vaccine. For the list, click here.

In New York, the vaccine will distributed in the following five phrases.

Phase 1:

  • Healthcare workers in patients settings
  • Long-term care facility workers who interact with residents regularly
  • Most at-risk long-term care facility patients

Phase 2:

  • First responders (fire, police, national guard)
  • Teachers, school staff, childcare providers, public health workers
  • Other essential frontline workers that regulary inter with the public (pharmacists, grocery store workers, transit employees)
  • Other long-term care facility patients and those living in other congregate settings
  • Individuals in general population deemed particularly high risk due to comorbidities and health conditions

Phase 3:

  • Anyone over 65-years-old and anyone under 65-years-old but deemed high risk.

Phase 4:

  • All other essential workers

Phase 5:

  • Healthy adults and children
