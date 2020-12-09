What’s your states COVID-19 vaccination plan?New
(WBNG) -- Are you looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine when they become readily available?
On Tuesday, the United Kingdom administered its first dose of the long-awaited vaccine.
USA Today compiled a list of every states plan to administer and deploy the vaccine. For the list, click here.
In New York, the vaccine will distributed in the following five phrases.
Phase 1:
- Healthcare workers in patients settings
- Long-term care facility workers who interact with residents regularly
- Most at-risk long-term care facility patients
Phase 2:
- First responders (fire, police, national guard)
- Teachers, school staff, childcare providers, public health workers
- Other essential frontline workers that regulary inter with the public (pharmacists, grocery store workers, transit employees)
- Other long-term care facility patients and those living in other congregate settings
- Individuals in general population deemed particularly high risk due to comorbidities and health conditions
Phase 3:
- Anyone over 65-years-old and anyone under 65-years-old but deemed high risk.
Phase 4:
- All other essential workers
Phase 5:
- Healthy adults and children