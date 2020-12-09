What’s your states COVID-19 vaccination plan?

(WBNG) -- Are you looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine when they become readily available?

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom administered its first dose of the long-awaited vaccine.

USA Today compiled a list of every states plan to administer and deploy the vaccine. For the list, click here.

In New York, the vaccine will distributed in the following five phrases.

Phase 1:

Healthcare workers in patients settings

Long-term care facility workers who interact with residents regularly

Most at-risk long-term care facility patients

Phase 2:

First responders (fire, police, national guard)

Teachers, school staff, childcare providers, public health workers

Other essential frontline workers that regulary inter with the public (pharmacists, grocery store workers, transit employees)

Other long-term care facility patients and those living in other congregate settings

Individuals in general population deemed particularly high risk due to comorbidities and health conditions

Phase 3:

Anyone over 65-years-old and anyone under 65-years-old but deemed high risk.

Phase 4:

All other essential workers

Phase 5: