Wolf Administration reminds farmers and rural communities of resources available for mental health disparities

HARRISBURG, PA (WBNG) -- The Wolf Administration wants rural communities and farmers to know the resources available during the holiday season if you are dealing with any mental health disparities.

Secretary Department of Agriculture Richard Russell says jobs in agriculture can be rewarding when everything is going well and when it’s not it’s a recipe for stress.

Those in rural communities are more susceptible to mental health issues because of this stress.

Secretary Department of Agriculture Richard Russell says farmers have responsibilities that they can’t easily take a break from since their farms don’t take a day off.

“The farmers and those providing the services to them have demanding jobs often compounded by the economic uncertainty, the vulnerability of weather, the abrupt market changes and now the pandemic,” Russell said.

If you’re needing help or more resources, you can contact the Preserve PA support and referral helpline.