5 bicyclists killed, 4 injured in crash on Nevada highway

BOLDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says at least five bicyclists have been killed and four others injured in a crash involving a box truck on U.S. Highway 95 north of Searchlight. Officials say the truck driver remained on the scene and commercial units were called to inspect the vehicle’s brakes, tires and overall function following the 9:40 a.m. crash Thursday. Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia says the truck allegedly hit a vehicle that was following the group of about 20 bicyclists. The group reportedly was on an informal ride to celebrate one of the bicyclist’s retirement. Video from the scene showed a white box truck stopped on the side of the highway with front-end damage.