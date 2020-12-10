Army hosts Navy for 1st time in 77 years due to COVID-19

It’s been 77 years since Navy last visited Michie Stadium at West Point to play Army. One of the most storied rivalries in sports is returning to the banks of the Hudson River on Saturday for the 121st meeting between the service academies. The game was moved from its customary site in Philadelphia due to attendance limits placed on outdoor events in Pennsylvania because of COVID-19. By playing the game on Army’s home field about 50 miles north of New York City, the entire Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets will be able to attend. No fans will be allowed, though President Donald Trump is scheduled to make the trip.