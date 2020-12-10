Binghamton women prepare for No. 20 Syracuse

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton women's basketball team travels to Syracuse Sunday to take on the No. 20 Orange.

This is Binghamton's first game against a nationally-ranked opponent since December of 2018.

Sophomore guard Denai Bowman said playing a ranked team may be a challenge, but it only helps the team grow.

"It develops our mentality because like you said, they are a good team and it will just show us more things that we can grow on defensively or offensively. It gives us things to work on in practice," said Bowman.

Bowman tallied in a career-high 22 points in the Bearcats season opening loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.

"I didn't expect that much but I was hoping to try to lead my team in a different way this year, and that was the case," she said.

Bowman said she hopes the team will step up on the defensive end when they take the court Sunday.

"In my eyes I believe we can all work on the defensive end more effectively. Crashing the defensive rebounds, guarding our yard within our man and just communicating all together," she said.

Sunday's tip-off at Syracuse (4-0) is set for 6 p.m.