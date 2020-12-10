Blockbuster IPO market still calls for cautious approach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wall Street has rolled out the welcome mat for companies going public, boosting proceeds from initial public offerings to the highest level in six years. Companies that have gone public this year have averaged a return of 53.8% above their IPO price, including a return of 23.4% after their first day of trading, according to Renaissance Capital, an IPO research provider. Household names like DoorDash and Airbnb are the latest IPOs to whet investors’ appetite for solid returns. Still, individual investors should consider waiting to buy shares. About half of U.S.-based companies that went public from 2015 to 2019 were trading below their IPO prices a year later.