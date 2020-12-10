Broome County plans to distribute vaccine accordingly once available

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- As we await thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in the Southern Tier, the county says they are handling distribution based on New York state guidelines.

The County Executive's office says they will distribute vaccines accordingly once they are ready and have arrived in the county.

Michael Ponticello, Director of Broome County Emergency Services said, "this is going to be dictated by feeral and state government. The county's role is to serve as that coordinating agency at the local level to ensure that when supplies come in, we're able to store and then distribute them, whether that be to a local hospital or a vaccination pod."

The county adds they have submitted a plan to the state for distribution, and they say they will do everything they can to distribute the vaccine effectively.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine will be an 'all hands on deck' operation.