Car bomb in Syrian city kills 2 Turkish soldiers, 2 locals

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish government office says a car bomb struck a checkpoint in a Turkish-controlled area in northeastern Syria, killing at least two Turkish soldiers and two local security officers with the Syrian opposition fighters. The bombing on Thursday was the latest in a string of attacks in Turkish-controlled areas. A war-monitoring group, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, gave a much higher death toll, saying at least 16 were killed, including four Turks in the attack at the checkpoint in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ayn. The difference in the two accounts could not be immediately reconciled. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.