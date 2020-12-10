Chiefs, Steelers top AFC, but plenty of others could contend

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are already in the playoffs and that’s no surprise for the defending Super Bowl champions. Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are undefeated no more but they’re also on the verge of clinching an AFC spot. After that there are plenty of other contenders who might have something to say about the conference being just a top-heavy twosome. Buffalo and Cleveland are 9-3 with Tennessee, Miami and Indianapolis all 8-4. Baltimore and Las Vegas are still in the mix at 7-5. And, it’s never smart to count out a Bill Belichick-coached team at 6-6.