Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins doesn’t hide what an emotional and nostalgic week this is for him. Jenkins is trying to win his third career Super Bowl and second with New Orleans. But this weekend takes Jenkins back to Philadelphia. That’s where he also won a championship with the Eagles and spent the previous six seasons. Jenkins says he loves Philadelphia and makes it his offseason home. But he says key Eagles’ decision-makers no longer seemed to value what he had left to offer. He says his decision to rejoin the club that drafted him in 2009 has “obviously” worked out.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggling running game received a boost when James Conner was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Conner missed each of Pittsburgh’s last two games, including a 23-17 upset loss to Washington that ended the Steelers’ bid for an unbeaten season. Pittsburgh (11-1) managed 21 yards on 14 carries, the franchise’s lowest single-game rushing total since 1970. Conner has run for a team-high 645 yards and five touchdowns, including an 89-yard performance against Jacksonville in his previous start last month. He is expected to be in the starting lineup when Pittsburgh visits surging Buffalo (9-3).

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have regained the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll. The Chiefs inched up a spot after holding off the Denver Broncos. The New Orleans Saints moved up a place to No. 2. The Pittsburgh Steelers slipped two places from No. 1 after losing to Washington on Monday night. And the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills remained at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers still haven’t clinched a spot in the postseason yet despite an 11-1 record. They will wrap up the AFC North with a win Sunday night at Buffalo and if Cleveland loses to Baltimore on Monday night. In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win over the Detroit Lions or a loss by Minnesota to Tampa Bay. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoff spot last week and can wrap up the AFC West with a win or tie against Miami or a loss or tie by the Las Vegas Raiders.

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 21 points and fed Justin Champagnie for the game-winning basket with 5.6-seconds to play and Pittsburgh rallied to defeat Northwestern 71-70 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. After Boo Buie missed a pair of free throws with 16.3 seconds left, Johnson took the ball up court and penetrated along the left side of the lane, dumping the ball underneath to Champagnie when the double-team came. That was the only lead of the game for the Panthers and Northwestern never got a good look at a winning basket. Champagnie scored 20 points and corralled a career-high 20 rebounds for Pitt. Buie led Northwestern with 14 points.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech will try to send the seniors out in style when it finally plays the last game of the season at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Of course, in this most unusual of years, there’s a chance they’ll return in 2021. The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, adding another level of uncertainty to a season filled with all sorts of twists and turns. The 3-6 Yellow Jackets will host 5-5 Pittsburgh on Thursday night in a game that was supposed to be held Nov. 14, only to be postponed because of the pandemic.