Home fires typically rise in the winter; here’s how you can help with the Red Cross

(WBNG) -- According to the Firemen's Association of the State of New York, so far in 2020, there have been more than 90 home fire deaths in the state. When a fire rips through a home, individuals can be left displaced with nowhere to go.

Chuck Haupt, is an Owego-based Red Cross disaster volunteer. He's been helping displaced families for 12 years.

"The mother, dad, and three young kids had an electrical fire in their home and it burnt. We were able to take care of them," said Haupt.

A month later, Haupt received a call to an address two doors down from the previous family's home. This time, it was the house of the grandfather of the same family. For Haupt, this was another opportunity to lend a helping hand.

"His daughter, who I helped a month earlier came up and I asked how she was doing, and she goes, 'Pretty well, because the funds you gave us helped us get back on our feet,'" said Haupt.

With a typical rise in home fires during the winter months, you can help those who have been displaced, even by choosing to work remotely during the pandemic.

"A lot of people have said they're bored during COVID because they have nothing to do," said Haupt. "Well, I have never been busier."

To learn more about volunteer opportunities with the Red Cross, head over to their website.