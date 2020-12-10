Justices rule Muslim men can sue FBI agents over no-fly list

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court has ruled that Muslim men who were placed on the government’s no-fly list because they refused to serve as FBI informants can seek to hold federal agents financially liable. The justices on Thursday continued a string of decisions friendly to religious interests in holding that the men could sue the agents under the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The three foreign-born men claim that their religious convictions led them to rebuff agents who wanted them to inform on people in their Muslim communities. The men claim the agents then placed or kept them on the list of people prevented from flying because they are considered a threat. They have since been removed from the list.