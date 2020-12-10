Kelli O’Hara, Richard Thomas join Tabernacle Choir Christmas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadway’s Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas of “The Waltons” are the guest artists for “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir.” The annual event was taped in December 2019 free of coronavirus restrictions or virtual tricks. The concert takes place at a 21,000-seat auditorium with the 360-member choir and a 110-musician orchestra. It’s standard practice to record the elaborate Christmas event and air it the following year. “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir,” taped in Salt Lake City, airs as an hourlong special Dec. 14 on PBS stations, with a 90-minute version Dec. 17 carried by cable and streaming channel BYUtv.