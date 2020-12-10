Malaysia ends inquest into foreign teen’s death near resort

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A virtual inquest into the death of a French-Irish teen, whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on holiday, ended Thursday with a verdict due within a month. Since August, a total of 49 witnesses have testified over 24 days via video-conferencing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nora Anne Quoirin disappeared from her family’s cottage at the Dusun eco-resort on Aug. 4, 2019, a day after her family arrived for a vacation. After a massive search, her body was found on Aug. 13 beside a stream on a palm oil estate about 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) from the resort.