Skip to Content

Mexico’s COVID-19 deaths average 55 years vs. 75 in Europe

9:37 pm National News from the Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s coronavirus spokesman says the country’s median age of death from COVID-19 was a shockingly young 55, as compared to an average of 75 in many European countries. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell nonetheless said vaccinations would target the oldest Mexicans first. López-Gatell said the country’s high rates of obesity, diabetes and hypertension made people vulnerable to severe coronavirus cases at younger ages. López-Gatell said Thursday that Mexico’s approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could come Friday. But he said all acquisitions of vaccines would be at the federal level, and that individual state governments could not purchase their own.   

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content