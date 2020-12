Pakistan says 2 troops killed by Indian fire in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says two soldiers were killed by Indian fire in Kashmir overnight, with each side blaming the other for the latest violence in the disputed Himalayan region. A Pakistani army officer tweeted that Indian troops opened fire and Pakistan “responded befittingly.” An Indian army spokesman, said Pakistan initiated the fighting by firing bullets and mortar shells along the Line of Control that separates the two sides. India did not report any casualties. The two nuclear-armed rivals routinely accuse each other of unprovoked attacks in violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement along the highly militarized Line of Control.