Pennsylvania blasts Texas’ bid to overturn Biden’s election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lawyers for Pennsylvania are responding in the U.S. Supreme Court to Texas’ effort to overturn the election result in four states for President-elect Joe Biden. In a brief filed Thursday, lawyers for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, are calling it a “seditious abuse” of the courts that rests on conspiracy theories and falsehoods. They also say Texas lacks standing and that its claims are barred by time limits, meritless and dangerous. They say Texas wants to anoint its preferred candidate for president, Donald Trump. The suit from the Texas attorney general demands Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin be invalidated.