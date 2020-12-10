Quiet weather today

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of flurries/drizzle early. A few PM peeks of sun. Wind: NW 6-12 mph. High: 39 (36-42)

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 3-9 mph. Low: 28 (25-32)

Friday: Partly sunny, mild. Wind: S 5-8 mph. High: 48 (46-51)

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 33 (30-35)

Forecast Discussion

Northwest flow will keep clouds in the forecast for today along with the chance for some morning snow flurries and drizzle. We could see a few peeks of sun as we head into the afternoon. Highs today will be near 40. Overnight, gradual clearing is expected.

Friday will bring partly sunny skies and some mild temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s. These warmer temperatures continue through the weekend as well. Highs will approach 50 both Saturday and Sunday. Although we will see the chance for some showers this weekend as a low pressure system moves through.

By the start of next week, our temperatures become much more seasonable. On Monday, highs will top out in the mid 30s. Tuesday brings sunny skies and highs in the low 30s. By Wednesday, we could become a bit unsettled as we bring the chance for some mixed rain/snow showers back into the forecast.