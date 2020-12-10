Some Dems want maskless House GOP lawmakers sworn in last

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A group of Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives wants their adamantly maskless Republican colleagues to be sworn in next month after everyone else, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The 203 state representatives will take the oath of office in early January in four sets of about 50 people each. The speaker’s office said Wednesday that will start with newly elected members. A cohort of a few dozen House Republicans has been insistently maskless this year, drawing Democratic complaints by attending floor session and committee meetings in closed rooms. At least nine state representatives and three state senators have contracted COVID-19 this year.