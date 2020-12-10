Soriano taken by Pirates from Angels in winter meeting draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh took right-hander Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels’ organization with the first of 18 picks in the major league phase of the winter meeting draft of players not protected on 40-man rosters. The 22-year-old Soriano was 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in three starts for the Arizona Rookie League Angels in 2019 and 5-6 with a 2.55 ERA in 15 starts and two relief appearances for Burlington of the Class A Midwest League. He missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.