St. Martin reports fatal shark attack, 1st in recent history

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A shark has killed a 38-year-old female tourist in the French Caribbean territory of St. Martin, shocking many in the eastern Caribbean region where such attacks are extremely rare. Government spokesman Alain Rioual confirmed Thursday’s attack to The Associated Press. He said it is the first time in the territory’s recent history that a fatal attack has been reported. The attack occurred in Orient Bay, a popular beach in the northeastern part of the island that St. Martin shares with the Dutch Caribbean territory of St. Maarten. The majority of shark attacks in the Caribbean have occurred in the Bahamas.