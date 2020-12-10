Steelers rookie Highsmith not focused on being “Bud Light”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie outside linebacker Alex Highsmith drew raves from coaches following his first NFL start. Highsmith had five tackles in Pittsburgh’s loss to Washington while playing a season-high 60 snaps. Highsmith was thrust into a starting role after veteran Bud Dupree was lost for the season because of a knee injury. Highsmith is making the transition from defensive end to outside linebacker and has won defensive coordinator Keith Butler over with his “football IQ.” Highsmith and the Steelers face a stiff test when they travel to Buffalo to take on quarterback Josh Allen and the surging Bills.