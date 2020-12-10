Texas woman indicted on murder in pregnant mom’s slaying

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — The woman accused of killing a pregnant mom and removing the baby from the victim’s womb was indicted on murder charges. Taylor Parker was indicted Thursday by a Bowie County grand jury on charges of capital murder and kidnapping. She’s accused of killing 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her unborn daughter. The Texarkana Gazette reports that 27-year-old Parker allegedly admitted to an investigator with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to having an “altercation” with Hancock. Parker is being held in the Bowie County jail in downtown Texarkana with bails totaling $5 million.