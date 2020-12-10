UHS prepares to distribute coronavirus vaccine

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As news comes today about a United States panel voting to endorse the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and with the FDA next in line to make a decision on it, local healthcare providers are preparing for the vaccines' distribution to the public.

Medical professionals told 12 News that no matter which vaccine gets approved by the FDA, local providers will be ready to both store and distribute the vaccine as necessary.

Dr. Robert Schmidt, the System Director of Pharmacy for the Healthcare Network says the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine currently being discussed by the FDA have different storage requirements.

Dr. Schmidt says UHS has plenty of ability to store as many doses as necessary of both types of vaccine.

Healthcare workers are among some of the first who will be able to get the vaccine, but outside of the hospital, UHS will continue lending a helping hand.

Dr. Schmidt said, " Just because of both our size and our reach, there will definitely be a large role UHS will have in helping to provide vaccines both to our immediate patients, our employees, but also the community in general. It doesn't have to be a UHS patient, it can be any patient in our region."

Dr. Schmidt says the healthcare network has already started to identify which of its staff will need a vaccine first.

Among the groups of hospital employees who will receive a vaccine first are those who work in the emergency room as well as in the intensive care unit.