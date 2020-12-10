Gloom ahead of ‘moment of finality’ for Brexit trade talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — With a chaotic and costly no-deal Brexit only three weeks away, gloom settled on both sides of the English Channel as European Union and United Kingdom trade negotiators sought to find a breakthrough in technical talks where their leaders had failed three times in political discussions over the past week. Facing a Sunday deadline set after inconclusive talks between EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday night, both sides realized their drawn-out four-year divorce might well end on bad terms.