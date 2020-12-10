Europe gets new blast of stimulus to counter virus surge

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has added a large dose of economic stimulus as a winter wave of rising COVID-19 infections shuts down large swathes of the economy and hurts Christmas sales revenues. The central bank is buying half a trillion euros more bonds, equivalent to $600 billion. That pumps newly created money into the economy and keeps borrowing costs low for cast-strapped businesses and governments. The European Central Bank announced the new stimulus after its latest regular policy meeting on Thursday. The bond purchases drive down borrowing costs and help keep credit affordable across the economy for consumers, businesses and governments.