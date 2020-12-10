Visions Federal Credit Union provides UHS with a grant to expand coronavirus testing

(WBNG) -- UHS Hospitals has received a $15,000 grant from Visions Federal Credit Union to expand coronavirus testing capacity.

Ann Y. Tang, DO MPH Medical Director, says UHS will be using the grant to buy more testing supplies and equipment in order to increase testing in the community. Tang said the goal of UHS is to internalize testing so that patients can be cared for much quicker and better.

Timothy Strong, the Community Development Manager at Visions Federal Credit Union, says once they saw how coronavirus impacted the community they reached out to UHS to see how they could help.

