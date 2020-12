BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds as Buffalo topped Mercyhurst 81-64. Jayvon Graves added 13 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and Ronaldo Segu had 12 points for Buffalo. Keishawn Brewton added 11 points. Miykah Mclntosh had 12 points for the Lakers. Nicholas Lang added 10 points and Cameron Gross had nine rebounds.