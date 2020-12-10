Wolf poised to announce new pandemic restrictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is widely expected to announce new statewide pandemic restrictions Thursday. Wolf has scheduled a virtual news conference for 4 p.m. in what will be his first public appearance since his own COVID-19 diagnosis. Wolf and his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, appear poised to tighten restrictions after weeks of exploding case numbers and sharply rising hospitalizations and deaths. Wolf tested positive for the virus earlier this week but has said he wasn’t experiencing symptoms.