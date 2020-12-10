Wyoming won’t join states backing Texas election lawsuit

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says Wyoming won’t be joining Republican-led states in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a lawsuit filed by Texas questioning election procedures in states where Democrat Joe Biden won in November. Gordon says the case could have “unintended consequences” that impinge on state sovereignty. The case seeks to invalidate Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Seventeen other Republican-led states have asked the high court to hear the lawsuit. The U.S. Supreme Court has asked for responses by Thursday. Thirty-two seated and newly elected Wyoming legislators asked Gordon to join the case.