Aid group says staffer killed in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An international aid group says a staff member has been killed in Ethiopia’s conflict in its Tigray region. The International Rescue Committee says “communication with the area is extremely difficult and we are still working to gather and confirm the details surrounding the events that led to the death of our colleague” in the Hitsats refugee camp in Shire. The Tigray region remains largely sealed off from the outside world as worried humanitarian organizations warn of growing hunger, attacks on refugees and dwindling medicine and other supplies more than a month after the fighting erupted between Ethiopia’s government and the now-fugitive Tigray one.