Binghamton business creates ‘rapid’ approach to solving hospital bed shortage

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As hospitals are looking for ways to expand their capacity, one Southern Tier business believes it may have a solution.

Dataflow is a Binghamton-based company that has expanded across Upstate New York over the past 60 years. Originally a printing services company, the brains behind the operation saw a potential opportunity when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Thus, Rapid Space was born. The idea behind it is the use of temporary walls that anyone can assemble, no tools or experience required, and because they are customizable, Dataflow told 12 News they can be used in any hospital to maximize the space available.

"When this pandemic first hit, healthcare has really had to be back on their heels; no one expected this, no one could have foreseen this, so what happened was they were trying to be very reactive to it," said Herb Griffiths, the sales director of Dataflow. "Our hope going forward is that this is more of a proactive approach where we could literally have these rooms in a warehouse on pallets ready to go at a moment's notice."

Griffiths said he sees these temporary spaces as a potential replacement for the rods and curtains that have been used for centuries in the healthcare field.

Even after the pandemic is over, the company believes Rapid Space will have many applications, such as in homeless shelters or in large displacement events such as natural disasters.