Chenango County hits all-time high in cases every day this week

(WBNG) -- For the first time, Chenango County has more than 100 active COVID-19 cases, and officials are worried that number may go even higher.

County health officials announced Friday there were 125 active cases in Chenango County, the fifth straight day there was an all-time high number of cases.

The county's Director of Environmental Health Isaiah Sutton told 12 News half of the cases could be traced back to small gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Because of the winter holidays coming up in a few weeks, Sutton said once again it is more important than ever for county residents to make smart decisions.

"We know it's hard at the holidays not to have loved ones in from all over; we want to see cousins from out of town, we want to see aunts and uncles we haven't seen all year, but that may have to wait until spring or summer," Sutton implored.

He said he has told his own family and friends the Fourth of July might be the first major holiday they will be able to spend together.

Additionally, Sutton reiterated the need for residents under quarantine to abide by the rules and not leave their homes. He also asked residents to fully cooperate with contact tracers, as a lack of honesty has led to an increase in cases.