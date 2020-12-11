Chenango Forks Central School District moves remote until January 2021

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- The Chenango Forks Central School District is moving remote starting Friday, Dec. 11.

According to its website, the district Board of Education voted to move remotely "to ensure the safety of students from COVID-19." Remote learning will run until Jan. 4, 2021, and is for all students in the district.

The change comes comes three days after the district moved the Chenango Forks Elementary school to remote learning after an increase in coronavirus cases caused staffing issues.

Additionally, the district was also made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in the high school on Thursday, and are working with the Broome County Health Department on health procedures.

