Georgia woman arrested on drug charges in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The New York State Police Department says troopers arrested a woman from Snellville, Ga. following a traffic stop in the town of Kirkwood.

According to a news relase, 35-year-old Tyneshia L. Page was charged criminal posession of a controlled substance in the fifith degree, a felony.

Police say when patrolling I-81 in Kirkwood around 11 p.m. on Nov. 28, a trooper noticed a vehicle with a suspended registration and iniated a traffic stop.

Troopers found cocaine and "cannabis infused candy" following the stop.

Page was transported to the Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

