Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are set to hire longtime baseball executive Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations, according to two people familiar with the decision. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the move. An official announcement is expected as early as Friday, according to one of the people. Andy MacPhail is the Phillies’ current president and has planned to retire after the 2021 season. He said in October he would be willing to step aside sooner to make way for a new baseball operations boss. Dombrowski has led baseball operations for Montreal, Miami, Detroit and Boston, winning World Series titles with the Marlins in 1997 and Red Sox in 2018.

ATLANA (AP) — Vincent Davis rushed for a career-best 247 yards, including a 74-yard scamper on the first play of the game and a late touchdown that clinched Pittsburgh’s 34-20 victory over Georgia Tech. The Panthers improved to 6-5, finishing off a winning regular season in the makeup of a game that was postponed last month by COVID-19. Davis eclipsed his previous high of 69 yards on the first snap. He then sealed the win on a 38-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes remaining. Jeff Sims ran for one score and passed for two more for Georgia Tech, which dropped to 3-7.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie outside linebacker Alex Highsmith drew raves from coaches following his first NFL start. Highsmith had five tackles in Pittsburgh’s loss to Washington while playing a season-high 60 snaps. Highsmith was thrust into a starting role after veteran Bud Dupree was lost for the season because of a knee injury. Highsmith is making the transition from defensive end to outside linebacker and has won defensive coordinator Keith Butler over with his “football IQ.” Highsmith and the Steelers face a stiff test when they travel to Buffalo to take on quarterback Josh Allen and the surging Bills.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott likes to cite Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin ability to get his message across while they were teammates at William & Mary in the 1990s. Tomlin was certainly blunt in assessing the Steelers’ many deficiencies in dropping to 11-1 after blowing a 14-0 lead in a loss to Washington on Monday. The two coaches meet for the second time in consecutive years as Pittsburgh travels to play the Bills in a prime-time showdown of AFC division leaders on Sunday. The Steelers are in position to clinch their first playoff berth in three years. Buffalo is attempting to claim its first AFC East title since 1995.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles picked the toughest spot to give Jalen Hurts his first career start. The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up takes over for Carson Wentz and leads the Eagles (3-8-1) against the New Orleans Saints (10-2) on Sunday. The Saints have the NFL’s No. 1 ranked defense. Hurts replaced Wentz in a loss at Green Bay last week and completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown, one interception and took three sacks. Wentz is struggling through the worst season of his five-year career but he’s not the only reason why Philadelphia’s offense has played so poorly.

UNDATED (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are already in the NFL playoffs and that’s no surprise for the defending Super Bowl champions. Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are undefeated no more but they’re also on the verge of clinching an AFC spot. After that there are plenty of other contenders who might have something to say about the conference being just a top-heavy twosome. Buffalo and Cleveland are 9-3 with Tennessee, Miami and Indianapolis all 8-4. Baltimore and Las Vegas are still in the mix at 7-5. And it’s never smart to count out a Bill Belichick-coached New England team at 6-6.