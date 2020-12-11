Charges in Beirut port blast stir controversy in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Top Lebanese politicians and the militant group Hezbollah have denounced charges filed against the caretaker prime minister over the Beirut port explosion as political targeting. Hezbollah said the charges lack legal and constitutional basis. Lebanon’s grand mufti, the top cleric for Sunni Muslims, and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri also expressed similar criticism. It is not clear whether the criticism could have an impact on the investigation. But the united front is seen by many as an attempt to block a precedent that might lead to accountability on a high level.