India accuses China of responsibility for border tensions

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has rejected a Chinese allegation that it is responsible for high tensions along their disputed border. An External Affairs Ministry spokesman says the six-month standoff between the two countries’ armies “has been a result of the actions of the Chinese side, which has sought to effect a unilateral change in the status” along the disputed border. A day earlier, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said “the rights and wrongs of what has happened in the China-India border area are very clear and the responsibility lies squarely with the Indian side.” The countries have held a series of talks on ending the standoff without any breakthrough.