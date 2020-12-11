Judge denies motion to toss Pennsylvania mask mandate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge says Pennsylvania may continue enforcing its mask mandate and perform contact tracing. The judge on Friday ruled against two families who claim the pandemic measures violate their constitutional rights. The plaintiffs’ lawsuit argues that masks have “become a symbol of government oppression.” They also claim the contact tracing program is intrusive and subjects people to state surveillance. Both families say they have removed their children from school, and are avoiding public places where their movements might be documented, because of the state’s pandemic measures. The judge rejected the families’ request for a preliminary injunction against the state.