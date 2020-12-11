Leading pro-China news channel in Taiwan ends broadcasts

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A leading pro-China cable news channel is halting its broadcast operations at midnight Friday after Taiwan’s government refused to renew its license, citing accuracy issues. The National Communications Commission cited repeated violations of rules on accurate reporting in rejecting CTiTV’s license renewal. The station has been fined 25 times in the past six years for spreading inaccurate information. The station is owned by the Want Want China Times media group, which also publishes one of Taiwan’s main newspapers. It has long been associated with a Beijing-friendly political view, attributed partly to its extensive business interests in China. It tried unsuccessfully to appeal the denial and accused the Taiwanese government of endangering media freedom.